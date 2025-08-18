The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has directed the Ministry to prepare a comprehensive plan for Pakistan Television’s financial revival. The committee emphasized that it cannot allow a historic institution like PTV to collapse due to mismanagement.

Meeting under Chairperson Pullain Baloch at PEMRA Headquarters, the committee reviewed PTV’s financial condition. Members recommended an inquiry to identify individuals responsible for the decline. They stressed accountability for delayed salaries and unpaid employee benefits.

The Information Minister informed the committee that a new marketing strategy is being implemented to reduce financial burdens. He added that sports rights for major cricket tournaments have been acquired to increase revenue. Although salary delays occurred, government grants will help PTV meet its obligations soon.

The committee also urged the ministry to pursue approval of PEMRA’s pending rules. Members underlined the importance of strengthening regulatory frameworks to support both traditional broadcasters and digital platforms.

Regulation of Web-TV and OTT Platforms

During the session, the committee also reviewed the rapid growth of web-TV and OTT platforms. Members agreed that unregulated content poses social and cultural challenges. They insisted on a regulatory framework to ensure compliance with religious and social norms.

PEMRA officials briefed the committee that OTT platforms currently operate without oversight. A stakeholder consultation process has already been completed, and “light-touch” regulations have been proposed.

Additionally, the committee directed PEMRA to strictly monitor advertisements and ensure public service messages are broadcast as required under law.

The committee further directed the ministry to follow up with the FIA regarding the embezzlement of billions in the Associated Press of Pakistan’s pension accounts. Officials credited the current APP management for uncovering the scam and confirmed that an FIR had already been registered against those involved.