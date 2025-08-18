ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce has stressed the need for fair competition between new and used cars. Members warned that opening commercial imports could hurt foreign exchange reserves and damage local industry.

The Committee, chaired by MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, met at the Parliament House on Monday. Discussions focused on Pakistan’s motor vehicle import policy, district chambers of commerce, and the Pakistan-US Tariff Agreement.

Debate on Car Import Policy

Representatives of the import sector raised concerns over the Engineering Development Board’s role in licensing. They argued that the Ministry of Commerce should handle this responsibility.

The Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, briefed the panel on proposed import policy features. These included limits on vehicle age, tariff structures, environmental rules, and merging existing schemes.

After deliberations, the committee referred the matter to the Ministry of Industries. It directed a detailed review of the policy’s impact, especially on electric vehicle imports. The ministry will present its findings in the next meeting.

Push for District Chambers of Commerce

Members also reviewed the framework for chambers of commerce. They noted that amendments in 2006 and 2009 introduced women’s chambers, while the Companies Act 2013 set requirements.

Lawmakers observed that centralization under the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) created hardships. Entrepreneurs had to travel long distances for services.

With more than 350,000 businesses in Karachi, members argued that district chambers would decentralize services and boost the tax base. The committee supported the idea in principle but decided to hear KCCI’s stance before final approval.

The Chairman directed the DGTO to invite KCCI representatives to the next session. Various chambers that had applied for licenses also presented their views.

Tariff Agreement and National Commitment

The Committee also received an in-camera briefing on the Pakistan-US Tariff Agreement. The chairman reaffirmed that industrial and business policies must serve transparency, merit, and public needs.

He stressed that the issues under review were of national significance. The Committee pledged to continue working with stakeholders to reach fair and practical solutions.