Nadra Announces Non Chip Cnic Upgrade Without Fee Hike

In a citizen-friendly move, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a major non-chip CNIC upgrade aimed at making identity documentation more inclusive and efficient, without increasing the fee.







The upgraded non-chip Computerized National Identity Card now features bilingual text, displaying names and parentage in both Urdu and English. A QR code has also replaced the traditional thumb impression to facilitate more secure and convenient identity verification.

This non-chip CNIC upgrade is targeted especially at low-income individuals and those who have not yet registered with NADRA. The new features are designed to enhance accessibility while maintaining affordability.

Additionally, NADRA has significantly reduced the delivery time for non-chip CNICs. Previously, applicants had to wait up to 30 days to receive their ID cards. Now, the waiting period has been cut down to just 6 to 15 days, improving service delivery for underserved and remote populations.







Despite the improvements, there is no increase in the cost of the card. The fee structure remains unchanged, and first-time applicants will continue to receive the non-chip CNIC free of charge.

NADRA officials emphasized that these enhancements are part of ongoing efforts to support marginalized citizens and modernize the national registration system without placing financial strain on applicants.

More details about the non-chip CNIC upgrade, including eligibility and processing guidelines, can be accessed through NADRA’s official website or via its helpline service.

The move reflects NADRA’s broader commitment to building an inclusive digital identity infrastructure across Pakistan, helping unregistered individuals join the documented economy and gain access to public services.