By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra

Karachi—The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the establishment of three additional mega centres in Karachi to enhance public services and ease identity-related processes.

According to the official statement, the new centers will be located in Malir Cantt, Malir, and Surjani Town. These centers aim to facilitate citizens by offering faster and more efficient services related to national identity cards and other documentation.

Speaking about the initiative, Syed Shabahat Ali stated that the NADRA Pak ID fee remains the same as what is charged at physical NADRA centers. He also highlighted that a significant number of overseas Pakistanis are now actively using the NADRA Pak ID online service for their identification needs.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5 Rumors Start to Surface

Microsoft Issues Emergency Patch For Critical Cve 2024 38112 Flaw

Microsoft Issues Emergency Patch for Critical CVE-2024-38112 Flaw

World Bank Urges Energy Cuts In Pakistans Industries

World Bank Urges Energy Cuts in Pakistan’s Industries

The Future Of Film Is Here Spiders In The Sky Created With Ai

The Future of Film Is Here: ‘Spiders in the Sky’ Created with AI

Punjab Introduces Mobile Library And School On Wheels Projects

Punjab Introduces Mobile Library and School on Wheels Projects

Uk Weighs 7 Billion Sale Of Seized Bitcoin To Fill Budget Gap

UK Weighs $7 Billion Sale of Seized Bitcoin to Fill Budget Gap

Whatsapp

WhatsApp Working on Quick Recap Feature for Chat Summaries

Instagram Experiments With Like Counts For Individual Carousel Frames

Instagram Experiments with Like Counts for Individual Carousel Frames

Pubg Mobile Finally Gets A 144 Fps Performance Power Up

PUBG Mobile Finally Gets A 144+ FPS Performance Power-Up

Ai Replaces Jobs Quietly Amid Corporate Layoffs

AI Replaces Jobs Quietly Amid Corporate Layoffs

Punjab Sugar Market In Turmoil As Mills Refuse Govt Price

Punjab Sugar Market in Turmoil as Mills Refuse Govt Price

Study Says Majority Of Bitcoin Users Admit They Dont Understand It

Study Says Majority of Bitcoin Users Admit They Don’t Understand It

Quetta Airport Runway Wins Fidic Engineering Excellence Award

Quetta Airport Runway Wins FIDIC Engineering Excellence Award