NADRA Announces Three New Mega Centers in Karachi
Karachi—The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the establishment of three additional mega centres in Karachi to enhance public services and ease identity-related processes.
According to the official statement, the new centers will be located in Malir Cantt, Malir, and Surjani Town. These centers aim to facilitate citizens by offering faster and more efficient services related to national identity cards and other documentation.
Speaking about the initiative, Syed Shabahat Ali stated that the NADRA Pak ID fee remains the same as what is charged at physical NADRA centers. He also highlighted that a significant number of overseas Pakistanis are now actively using the NADRA Pak ID online service for their identification needs.
