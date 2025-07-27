By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) plans to roll out a major upgrade to its Pak-ID mobile app. The update will first launch at 43 selected NADRA Registration Centers (NRCs). It aims to improve service delivery and reduce long queues at physical locations.

The Pak-ID app already supports CNIC applications and biometric login. With this upgrade, it will become a full-service platform for interacting with NADRA. The new feature will help users save time and avoid unnecessary visits to registration centers.

Major cities in the Phase I rollout include Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar. Other locations include Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, and Gilgit. Remote areas like Skardu, Gwadar, and Diamer will also be covered.

Through the Pak-ID app, citizens will be able to view available time slots and schedule visits in advance. NADRA hopes this feature will reduce overcrowding and improve the overall experience at NRCs.

The organization encouraged users to keep the Pak-ID mobile app updated to access the new tools once available. The move supports the government’s broader digital transformation agenda, which focuses on speed, transparency, and public convenience.

NADRA continues to lead Pakistan’s shift toward tech-based citizen services by strengthening its digital infrastructure through platforms like the Pak-ID application.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

