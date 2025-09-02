The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a temporary suspension of its call center services in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, citing technical reasons. The outage affects citizens relying on NADRA’s helpline for assistance with identity card and registration-related queries.

According to the authority, the helpline number 051-111-786-100 and the dedicated number 1777 for mobile users will remain unavailable from 12:00 midnight to 8:00 a.m. tomorrow . Services are expected to be fully restored by morning.

NADRA expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the public and encouraged citizens to stay updated through its official website (www.nadra.gov.pk) and verified social media platforms.

Call Center Disruption Details

Service Status Duration 051-111-786-100 (Landline) Unavailable 12:00 am – 8:00 am 1777 (Mobile) Unavailable 12:00 am – 8:00 am

NADRA plays a central role in digital governance, with over 90 million CNICs issued to date, making its services critical for identification and registration across Pakistan.