Nadra Launches Doorstep Car Registration And Transfer Service In Islamabad

The National Database and Registration Authority is an independent sector that works for its citizens.

Nadra has started a doorstep service for vehicle registration at home. The step has been taken to facilitate the citizens and eliminate the need to visit the excise office.

Khurram Javed, an official representative of Nadra, informed the media that the team would register the vehicle and issue the license plate.

According to Khurrum, up till now, almost 2,500 applicants have used this new facility to register their vehicles.

“The citizens will have to call the numbers of our call center, our agent books your appointment with details, and within two to three days, we visit them. We have 10 to 15 minutes to complete the registration”.

In addition, he also said that the Nadra call center agent collects all relevant data, regardless of whether the car is new or old. The applicant is then instructed to prepare certain documents and arrange payment.

According to Khurrum, the service is an additional Rs 995 on top of tokens and taxes. As per Khurrum, the service is currently for Islamabad.

It is also essential to mention that Nadra is responsible for issuing the computerized National Identity cards. It is one of the largest government institutions, employing more than 11,000 people in more than 800 domestic and five international offices.

Nadra is constantly trying to improve its services and modernize its system. Previously, Nadra started artificial intelligence information-based solutions for verifying fingerprints for senior citizens.

Not only this, but Nadra also introduced Rahbar mobile app to facilitate its citizens. In addition, Nadra also started its Digital Payment System to replace ATMs. The mission was to transform over 17,000 e-sahulat locations into total featured ATMs.

According to Nadra chairman Nadir Malik, “we are enhancing the state capacity to deliver digital goods and move towards electronic financial transactions for transparency and accountability.”

This shows that Nadra cares for their customer and tries all the best possible ways to facilitate the citizens.

