The NADRA mobile app has sparked controversy after users discovered a puzzling feature that seemingly allows individuals to cancel their identity card due to death.

The National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) app includes a feature titled “Cancel Identity Due to Death.” Within this option, users are presented with two choices: one for relatives of the deceased and another labeled “Myself.”

Selecting the “Myself” option strangely directs applicants to complete a facial recognition liveness check, a system designed to confirm that the person is alive and matches official records. This has left many questioning how a deceased individual could log into the NADRA mobile app, initiate the application, and complete a liveness test.

A NADRA spokesperson clarified that the “Cancel Identity Due to Death” service is meant exclusively for the relatives of deceased individuals. However, the spokesperson did not explain why the app includes a “Myself” option for the deceased or why it prompts a liveness check for someone who is no longer alive.

The issue highlights broader concerns about poor design and oversight in critical government mobile applications in Pakistan. Several public-facing apps, including those tied to essential services, have faced similar criticism for confusing features and technical flaws.