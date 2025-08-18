By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

The NADRA mobile app has sparked controversy after users discovered a puzzling feature that seemingly allows individuals to cancel their identity card due to death.

The National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) app includes a feature titled “Cancel Identity Due to Death.” Within this option, users are presented with two choices: one for relatives of the deceased and another labeled “Myself.”

Selecting the “Myself” option strangely directs applicants to complete a facial recognition liveness check, a system designed to confirm that the person is alive and matches official records. This has left many questioning how a deceased individual could log into the NADRA mobile app, initiate the application, and complete a liveness test.

NADRA mobile app CNIC myself

A NADRA spokesperson clarified that the “Cancel Identity Due to Death” service is meant exclusively for the relatives of deceased individuals. However, the spokesperson did not explain why the app includes a “Myself” option for the deceased or why it prompts a liveness check for someone who is no longer alive.

The issue highlights broader concerns about poor design and oversight in critical government mobile applications in Pakistan. Several public-facing apps, including those tied to essential services, have faced similar criticism for confusing features and technical flaws.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

