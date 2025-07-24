The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is launching a two-day mobile NICOP registration drive in Saudi Arabia on July 25 and 26. The facility will operate in Dammam from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on both days.

NADRA is running this drive in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy. The mobile team will help overseas Pakistanis apply for new NICOPs, renew expired cards, or update their existing details.

Services will be available at Tamimi New Camp in Dhahran, located in the Eastern Province. NADRA has already published the complete location details through its official online platforms.

Earlier this year, NADRA took two similar steps to improve access to ID services in the Kingdom. In 2024, the authority set up a permanent NICOP desk at the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh.

Many overseas Pakistanis welcomed the effort. They called it a much-needed relief, especially for those living far from major cities. By bringing these services closer, the NADRA mobile NICOP registration drive in Saudi Arabia is making it easier for Pakistani citizens to manage identity-related documents without traveling back home.