By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that its mobile registration drive will reach the United Kingdom on August 23, 2025, to provide identity services for overseas Pakistanis.

The initiative will allow expatriates to renew their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs), and Family Registration Certificates (FRCs) through the mobile registration drive.

According to NADRA, mobile vans will be stationed at two key UK locations: Banbury (Birmingham) and Brierfield (Manchester). For regular updates and details, overseas Pakistanis can visit the official website www.nadra.gov.pk
or check NADRA’s WhatsApp channel.

To speed up the process, NADRA has advised applicants to bring their old CNICs or B-Forms. The authority has also arranged dedicated female staff and separate counters to ensure comfort for women participants.

NADRA further encouraged overseas Pakistanis to use its Pak-ID mobile app, which allows users to renew CNICs, register births and marriages, and even apply for government jobs online.

“We are committed to helping overseas Pakistanis by offering accessible services whenever they need us,” NADRA said in a statement.

Previously, NADRA upgraded its one-window facilitation desk at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar, improving services for international travellers and expatriates. The new facility provides digital solutions through the Pak-ID mobile application, making identity services more efficient.

This mobile registration drive is part of NADRA’s broader effort to simplify and expand identity services for overseas Pakistanis.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

