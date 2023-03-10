National Highways and Motorways to Get Intelligent Robotic Systems

Motorways M1, M2, M3, and M4 will reportedly be equipped with Intelligent Transport System (ITS)

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has reported that it will equip motorways M1, M2, M3, and M4 with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), a system that will reportedly change the ways challans are issued and enforced on Pakistan’s national highways and motorways.

Reducing delays for commuters and identifying speeding vehicles, the ITS will be NHMP’s major step towards traffic modernization.

News about the ITS came out as NHMP announced an agreement between Motorway Police and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO). This agreement to implement the ITS on the motorways took place through the National Highway Authority (NHA).

According to NHMP, the installation of these systems will eliminate commuter delays on motorways. This is because commuters will not be stopped and charged for overspeeding, instead a challan will be registered against the speed offenders automatically.

A similar human-less system can already be noticed at the Lahore-Sialkot motorway where speed offenders pay their challan once they reach the toll tax booth, placed towards the end of the motorway.

While a basic ITS system simply sends the records when someone is over-speeding, registers a challan in their name and then mails it to them. However, the ITS systems placed in Pakistan will not be able to do so and will only charge drivers when they are on the road.

This is because many vehicles in Pakistan are used by more than one family member, making it difficult to determine the recipient of the challan.

Once in place, these ITS systems will make users pay their challan after they reach the toll booth placed at the end of the motorways.

Read more:

Uses Of ChatGPT In Banking Industry