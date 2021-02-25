Startups

National Incubation Centre conducts National Investor Summit 4.0

The National Incubation Centre conducted day 1 of the National Investor Summit on Thursday, inviting entrepreneurs and representatives of emerging startups from the fintech, FMCG, and software industry to introduce their products and services via a video conference. During the summit, Haris Javed – Head of Digital Products & Growth at Jazz, talked about how Jazz is creating a digital Pakistan by nurturing the NIC startups and further supporting them through the Jazz xlr8 program.

Some of the notable startups and their solutions for the Pakistani market included the following:

Bayfikr (A FinTech startup)

Bayfikr is working to give overseas Pakistanis the ability to pay their Pakistani utility bills, fees, hospital payments, etc., directly from their international bank accounts to enhance digital financial inclusion.

Dextrech (prosthetic hands manufacturer)

Dextrech is developing indigenous modular and reliable prosthetic hands for people who have lost limbs in accidents.

Paystry (A FinTech startup)

Paystry is an all-in-one fintech solution with an exciting array of features. One can conveniently send and receive money, make payments, shop online, and make donations.

ISP (environmental solutions startup)

Pakistan’s first company that is working on an integrated waste management facility for Industrial waste management.

Slosh (software development company)

SLOSH is working on software using Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning algorithms to detect Lung Cancer.

