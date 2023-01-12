NCAI Announces Nationwide AI Challenge With Cash Prizes For Students

Named the AI Tech Verse, the AI competition will take place on 21-23 February at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

The National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) has announced that it is now accepting applications for the AI Tech Verse 2023, a nationwide artificial intelligence competition for innovative young minds across Pakistan.

A major tech competition, the AI Tech Verse is an expansion of NCAI’s other events including the 3rd IEEE International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ICAI 2023), AI IDEAS Challenge, AI Expo (Lab-2-Market), and AI Voyage.

According to details by NCAI officials, the AI Tech Verse 2023 will take place from 21st to the 23rd of February at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Talented youth from all over the country will bring in exciting AI ideas, projects and products into the competition. These projects will then be judged by industrial and academic experts, who will ultimately decide the winner and grant the winning cash prize.

Contestants participating in the AI Tech Verse can build a project under one of these areas: Artificial Intelligence applications, Autonomous Systems, Assistive Robotics, Intelligent Systems, Convolution Neural Networks, Cybersecurity and AI, Data Fusion, Data Mining, Information Retrieval, and Decision Support Systems.

Read more:

ECP Has Decided To Use Modern Technology In Next General Elections