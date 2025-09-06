Nccia Calls Youtuber Rajab Butt On Sept 9 In Gambling Apps Case

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned popular YouTuber Rajab Butt to appear at its Lahore office on September 9 in relation to an inquiry into alleged promotion of online gambling apps.

The notice calls on Butt to record his version before Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz at 11am for due process and a fair hearing. The agency has asked him to attend in person and warned that failure to appear may be treated as absence of defence.

The summons comes after a broadening of enforcement raids starting with the arrest of Saadur Rehman also referred to as Ducky Bhai. That arrest instigated inquiries into networks that advance unregistered and non licensed online apps.

The investigators report that they have found payment records and communications on social media that they are investigating to connect to organised promotion and possible financial fraud.

The official warning to Rajab Butt refers to clauses in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and to provisions in the Pakistan Penal Code that cover fraud and electronic crimes. Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq will represent Rajab Butt and assured that he will provide a written response when he is before authorities.

NCCIA officials said the case registered on August 17 continues to expand as investigators trace channels and potential collaborators. The agency said its aim is to protect consumers and to curb schemes that target young and vulnerable users through aggressive online marketing.

Authorities and legislative bodies have pointed to a heightened attention to consumer protection online and to the impact of online influencers in marketing unregulated services. Before using any investment platform, the people are recommended to ensure it is appropriately registered and licensed.

The authorities will inform the population once the planned appearance and subsequent procedural measures are carried out. The case is still being actively investigated.