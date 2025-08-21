By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 46 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nepra Directed To Oversee Flood Damaged Infrastructure Restoration
Flood water on both sides of the railway track along the Indus Highway in Sindh province, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Pakistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD –  The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met at NEPRA headquarters under the chairmanship of Malik Ibrar Ahmad. The committee instructed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to act more proactively as a regulator. Members said NEPRA must ensure stronger oversight of distribution companies so that consumers receive steady and affordable electricity.

The committee reviewed NEPRA performance on licensing tariff determination, monitoring enforcement, and consumer protection. The Member Technical explained NEPRA core functions and noted that circular debt remains a major challenge. The figure for circular debt stood at Rs 1614 billion as reported by the Ministry of Energy for June 30, 2025. The committee held that distribution company losses and weak operations continue to strain the sector and must be addressed.

Members raised repeated concerns about consumer experience during outages and natural disasters. The committee observed that some distribution companies were slow to respond during floods and heavy rain. The committee also pointed out that irregular billing and the practice of pro rata charges cause undue financial pressure on families and businesses. The committee ordered NEPRA to monitor service restoration and to ensure billing cycles are fair and transparent.

NEPRA described ongoing steps to improve market function and to protect consumers. The regulator reported work on the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market to allow bulk buyers to contract directly with generators. NEPRA also stated that it has penalized underperforming distribution companies and that a digital application is available for consumers to register complaints free of charge. The committee sought NEPRA to ramp up field activity and the resolution of complaints.

The committee instructed that the maintenance of electricity facilities destroyed by the current flood be completed as soon as possible, and coordination be maintained well between the NEPRA, the Ministry of Energy, and the distribution companies. The committee was categorical in stating that NEPRA has to enforce penalties and issue timely fines against companies that do not comply with the standards of service. Officials were asked to provide regular progress reports so that lawmakers can track improvements.

The session also paused discussion on two private members bills that propose restrictions on the reemployment of retired civil servants. The committee requested fuller briefings on the legal and policy rationale before it resumes debate on those measures. The committee will reconvene with more information and expects rapid action from NEPRA on the service delivery tasks it has been assigned.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

