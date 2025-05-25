NET Developers Complained About Terrible NuGet Services

By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 45 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Net Developers Complained About Terrible Nuget Services

Developers using .NET in Pakistan encountered serious problems due to the deterioration of NuGet services. Consequently, various individuals called upon authorities, including the PTA and the Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Khwaja. for IT and Telecom, Shaza Khwaja.
Net Developers Complained About Terrible Nuget Services



For weeks, the NET development community in Pakistan has experienced a severe disruption due to the degraded service of NuGet. This issue, confirmed by the NuGet team, was attributed to blocking by Pakistani authorities.

NuGet is the package manager used to package and distribute software written using the .NET Framework. The inability to restore it severely hampered developers across the country.

In response, the affected developers reached out to Pakistani authorities and policymakers to take this into account. They explained its importance and how it could impact the NET developer’s community.



The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Khwaja, took action over it in less than a day and, through LinkedIn, announced that it is resolved.

IT, NET Developers, NuGet services

Related Posts

These Super Vision Lenses Allow You To See Through Closed Eyes

These Super-vision Hi Tech Lenses Allow You To See Through Closed Eyes

By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 3 mins ago

Chinese scientists have created these super vision lenses that allow users to see through the dark, even with their eyes closed. Groundbreaking research at…

Chinas Cargo Drone Takes A Flight Of 1000 Miles

China’s Cargo Drone Takes A Flight Of 1000 Miles

By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 19 hours ago

China’s CH-YH1000 drone has completed a journey of over 1,000 miles while carrying a payload of 2,200 pounds. The country is quickly advancing its…

Get Alerts