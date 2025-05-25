Net Developers Complained About Terrible Nuget Services

Developers using .NET in Pakistan encountered serious problems due to the deterioration of NuGet services. Consequently, various individuals called upon authorities, including the PTA and the Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Khwaja. for IT and Telecom, Shaza Khwaja.









For weeks, the NET development community in Pakistan has experienced a severe disruption due to the degraded service of NuGet. This issue, confirmed by the NuGet team, was attributed to blocking by Pakistani authorities.

NuGet is the package manager used to package and distribute software written using the .NET Framework. The inability to restore it severely hampered developers across the country.

In response, the affected developers reached out to Pakistani authorities and policymakers to take this into account. They explained its importance and how it could impact the NET developer’s community.







The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Khwaja, took action over it in less than a day and, through LinkedIn, announced that it is resolved.