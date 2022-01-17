News

Netflix is officially increasing prices for all its packages

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 41 sec read>

With Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and HBO Max becoming more popular globally during the COVID pandemic, Netflix has officially decided to increase the price of its plans. This means that starting new Netflix USA subscribers will have to pay $9.99 for the basic plan which was initially $8.99. However, for the HD plan, users will have to pay %15.49 whereas the 4K plan costs around $19.99. It is to be noted that this pricing increase will also affect users globally.

According to a Netflix spokesperson:
“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Though this isn’t the first time Netflix decided to pump up the prices as back in 2019 the back plan had increased to $8.99 from the previous $7.99. A similar increase was noticed in the remaining plans which just shows how important it is for the company to stay ahead in the entertainment business.

