Netflix is testing a TV-like channel on its platform

Netflix is popular as it lets you stream the content you want when you want it but that is not really for everyone. With regular cable almost phased out in most countries, some people still like to just come home and watch regular television. Sometimes it’s just too much effort to select something good to watch after a long day.

That is why Netflix is testing another feature on its platform which they call “Netflix Direct”. Initially, it is being tested in France as the French really like to come home and just relax with whatever is being shown on the TV instead of finding something themselves.

Most of us remember in our childhood when we sat in front of the TV for hours watching new movies that came on different channels.

That is why the company says, “We’re trying a new feature for our members in France – called ‘Direct.’ Maybe you’re not in the mood to decide, or you’re new and finding your way around, or you just want to be surprised by something new and different.”

Netflix even had a “Shuffle” feature that recommended random movies that it thought you might like but now they are adding a dedicated feature for its users. We don’t know when they will launch it worldwide or if they will do it at all. It’s all up to the French now I guess.

Would you like the feature to be available in Pakistan?

