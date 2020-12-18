NetSol to establish a state-of-the-art IT university in Pakistan

Pakistani IT behemoth NetSol Technologies Ltd. is giving back to society by contributing to the nation’s IT infrastructure and promoting IT education. In this regard, the company has officially initiated a plan to establish a state-of-the-art IT university in Pakistan.

The news comes courtesy of NetSol founder and CEO Salim Ghauri, who announced on LinkedIn that the company is looking for a Vice Chancellor (VC) to initiate the establishment of an IT university.

The VC will report directly to the University Provost (Mr. Ghauri himself) and “will be responsible for the development and oversight of academic policies and procedures” regarding students and academic staff.

As a key member of the academic affair’s executive leadership team, the VC will also chair the institution’s curriculum, program review, commencement, and student appeals committees.

The VC will collaborate closely with academic deans and program leadership across the university in order to drive student recruitment, retention, and timely degree completion. In collaboration with senior research officers and faculty members, the VC will be responsible for providing quality interdisciplinary training and sponsored research opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate students.

The aforementioned LinkedIn post sums up the essential duties and required qualifications of the Vice Chancellor of NetSol University.

In many ways, this is a much-needed initiative for our society, especially given how the formation of a university by an IT giant provides an automatic bridge between academia and industry. It will be interesting to see the kind of curriculum devised by the institution and the faculty members it manages to attract.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk