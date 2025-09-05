Neuralink Extends Brain Computer Implant Trials To More Countries

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company, has launched human trials in Canada. Two Canadian patients with severe quadriplegia received advanced brain-computer interface (BCI) implants at Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN) on August 27 and September 3, 2025. These procedures make Canada the second country, after the UK, to conduct human trials for Neuralink’s BCI technology.

The two patients, who suffer from cervical spinal cord injuries, are Canada’s first to receive the company’s wireless BCI device. The surgeries are a key part of the CAN-PRIME study. Researchers will use the study to assess the implant’s safety and function and the surgical robot’s efficacy. The study also aims to evaluate the BCI technology for individuals with quadriplegia.

UHN’s neurosurgery team, led by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Andres Lozano, spearheaded the Canadian effort. Neuralink’s R1 surgical robot precisely implants a tiny device with ultra-fine “threads” into the brain’s hand-motor areas. These threads are thinner than a human hair; the robot’s specialized precision is required to insert them.

The implant transmits the brain’s electrical signals wirelessly to a Neuralink application. The app decodes the signals into actionable commands. For these patients, the technology gives them mind-control over external devices like computers and smartphones. This could revolutionize their independence.

“The patients who volunteered to be the first in Canada are remarkable individuals,” Dr. Lozano said. “They make significant contributions to advancing science and healthcare.”

Dr. Thomas Forbes, UHN’s surgeon-in-chief, praised his team. He said their work “reflects the dedication and expertise of our world-leading surgical and research teams.”

Dr. Lozano said patients can choose to keep or remove the implant after a year. The trial results will heavily influence BCI technology’s future as a therapeutic option. However, the technology’s potential for human enhancement raises ethical questions. Dr. Lozano acknowledges these concerns. He states that while the focus is on helping the disabled, they must consider its future potential.

The CAN-PRIME trial culminates a rigorous regulatory process. Health Canada approved the trial and its recruitment of quadriplegia and ALS patients in late 2024. UHN was chosen as the exclusive Canadian surgical site, cementing its global reputation in neurosurgical innovation.

The Canadian expansion is vital to Neuralink’s mission to make BCI technology available globally. The company conducted earlier trials in the US and UK. Data from diverse populations and healthcare systems is crucial for refining the technology’s safety and effectiveness.