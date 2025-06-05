New Body Cameras To Curb False Challans In Lahore

Lahore traffic police have introduced body cameras for their wardens. These devices, now integrated into their uniforms, are expected to revolutionize the way traffic regulations are enforced in the city.







According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Athar Waheed, the initiative has already been rolled out, starting with traffic wardens deployed on Mall Road. The cameras are designed to record real-time interactions between motorists and traffic officials.

This move is aimed at reducing the chances of false challans and building public trust, as “no traffic challan will be issued without clear video evidence.”

Beyond traffic enforcement, these cameras will also play a crucial role in capturing footage during public gatherings, protests, and processions. This footage could aid authorities in analyzing crowd behavior and maintaining law and order.







Dr. Waheed also issued a stern warning: “Legal action will be taken against anyone found interfering with official duties.”

It’s currently unclear if body cameras will be introduced beyond Mall Road or in other cities. However, if the technology proves effective in minimizing disputes and improving accountability, a wider rollout could follow.