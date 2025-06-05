By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New Body Cameras To Curb False Challans In Lahore

Lahore traffic police have introduced body cameras for their wardens. These devices, now integrated into their uniforms, are expected to revolutionize the way traffic regulations are enforced in the city.



According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Athar Waheed, the initiative has already been rolled out, starting with traffic wardens deployed on Mall Road. The cameras are designed to record real-time interactions between motorists and traffic officials.

This move is aimed at reducing the chances of false challans and building public trust, as “no traffic challan will be issued without clear video evidence.”

Beyond traffic enforcement, these cameras will also play a crucial role in capturing footage during public gatherings, protests, and processions. This footage could aid authorities in analyzing crowd behavior and maintaining law and order.



Dr. Waheed also issued a stern warning: “Legal action will be taken against anyone found interfering with official duties.”

It’s currently unclear if body cameras will be introduced beyond Mall Road or in other cities. However, if the technology proves effective in minimizing disputes and improving accountability, a wider rollout could follow.

Challan, Lahore traffic police, Smart
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Operation Grey Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers In Pakistan

“Operation Grey” Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers in Pakistan

Apple Loses Legal Battle Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Apple Loses Legal Battle: Has To Allow App Store Payment Links

Call Of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Call of Duty Faces Backlash Over Recent Loadout Microtransaction

Intel Nova Lake Cpus Get Major Gpu Overhaul With Xe3 And Xe4

Intel Nova Lake CPUs Get Major GPU Overhaul with Xe3 and Xe4

Tecno Camon 40 Series Captures Androon Lahore Like Never Before Through Shot On Camon Photowalk

TECNO Camon 40 Series Captures Androon Lahore Like Never Before, Through Photowalk

Adobe Launched Photoshop Beta On Android For Free

Adobe Launched Photoshop Beta On Android For Free

Fortnite Will Add More Ai Npcs Despite The Darth Vader Fiasco

Fortnite Will Add More AI NPCs Despite the Darth Vader Fiasco

This Artificial Blood Works With All Blood Types

This Artificial Blood Works With All Blood Types

Bilawals Dig At Modi Over Temu Triggers Firestorm On Chinese Product Quality

Bilawal’s Dig at Modi Over ‘Temu’ Triggers Firestorm on Chinese Product Quality

Islamabad Rolls Out Emission Testing For Vehicles After Lahore

Islamabad rolls out Emission Testing for Vehicles after Lahore

Eddiestealer Malware Exploits Fake Captchas To Steal Credentials

EddieStealer Malware Exploits Fake CAPTCHAs to Steal Credentials

Ncert Issues Advisory On Responsible Social Media Use In Pakistan

NCERT Issues New Advisory on Responsible Social Media Use in Pakistan

Redwire To Start Developing Infrastructure For Mars And Moon

Redwire To Start Developing Infrastructure For Mars & Moon