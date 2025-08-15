By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govts Petrol Price Hike Proposal May Block Relief For Consumers Yet Again

ISLAMABAD- Petrol prices in Pakistan remain same from August 16 for the next fortnight, with significant cuts applied to diesel oil following a drop in global oil rates.

According to reports, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been slashed by Rs12.85 per litre, petrol remains the same.

With the new rates in effect, HSD now costs Rs274.08 per litre, down from Rs282.83. Petrol prices remain Rs264 per litre.

On the international market, WTI crude oil futures dropped to $62.7 per barrel, the lowest in more than two months, after the International Energy Agency forecasted a growing oil surplus in 2025 and 2026. Global inventories are projected to hit a 46-month high by June 2026, aligning with similar US government projections.

US oil production is expected to peak this year before easing in 2026, aided by improved efficiency at existing wells. These global trends have contributed to the downward revision of petrol prices in Pakistan.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Chatgpt
ChatGPT App Revenue Hits $2 Billion with $2.91 Per Install
Iphone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Camera Specs and Design Tipped by dbrand
Galaxy S26 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Display, Battery Capacity Leaks
FBR
FBR Imposes Cash Limit on COD Orders Across Pakistan
Bsek To Live Online Scrutiny Portal In Three Days
BSEK to Live Online Scrutiny Portal in Three Days
Oxford University
Pakistani-Origin British Girl 24 A-Levels World Record Paves Way to Oxford University
Cat
CAT Upholds CCP’s Price-Fixing Ruling Against Medical Centres
Pakistan
Pakistan, Japan Eye Growth in Auto, IT, and Exports
Sbp
SBP Issues Rs. 75/- Commemorative Coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq
Epbd
EPBD Releases Wealth Perception Index 2025 Lists Featuring Pakistan’s Top 40 Conglomerates
Apples First 5g Macbook Pro M5 Could Launch Early 2026
Apple’s First 5G MacBook Pro (M5) Could Launch Early 2026
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets from Play Store
Tecno Spark 40 Series
TECNO SPARK 40 Series Now Available in Pakistan – Starting at PKR 48,999