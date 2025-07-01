By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Next Tech Titans Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Join Forces On Ai And Chips

In a move set to shake the tech world, Pakistan Saudi tech collaboration has taken a leap forward. High-level talks between Pakistan’s IT Minister and Saudi Arabia’s tech officials have sparked a major campaign in AI, semiconductor training, and digital infrastructure.

Pakistan Saudi Tech Collaboration Scores Big in AI Training

At a Karachi meeting, ministers from both countries green-lit a Rs 4.8 billion initiative under Pakistan’s Public Sector Development Program. This project will train over 7,000 Pakistani youth in semiconductor technologies. Pak Saudi tech collaboration is aiming to tackle the skills gap head-on and building a trained workforce for the future.

Tech Corridor and Regional Connectivity Vision

Officials also detailed plans for a Pakistan Digital Corridor linking to China and Central Asia. By enhancing global connectivity, this expansion turns Pakistan Saudi tech collaboration into a cross-continental network powering innovation and infrastructure. It anchors Pakistan firmly in the growing digital Silk Road.

Semiconductor Hub Cooperation Intensifies

Pakistan confirmed support for Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub. Pakistani companies and startups will partner under Saudi programs aimed at driving AI and semiconductor R&D.

Cybersecurity and Regional Digital Strategy

Beyond hardware, both countries praised Pakistan’s advances in cybersecurity and digital readiness. That marks Pak Saudi tech collaboration as a comprehensive push, securing digital borders while building AI systems and computing infrastructure.

Pak Saudi Regional Tech Powerhouse on the Rise

This unprecedented alliance is turbocharging Pakistan’s digital economy. With a fast-growing AI policy, fiber rollout, and semiconductor focus, Pakistan aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and a global tech strategy. Pak Saudi tech collaboration creates real pathways, from job training to export growth and innovation hubs.

 

AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

