By Manik Aftab ⏐ 46 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation

The National Highways Authority (NHA) has confirmed that all motorways open for traffic across Pakistan despite the ongoing flood situation, rejecting social media rumors of closures.

According to an official NHA spokesperson, there is no floodwater on any motorway in the country, and the flow of traffic remains uninterrupted.

The spokesperson added that while floodwater has accumulated along certain stretches of the motorways, it has not disrupted traffic movement. Reports circulating online about closures were termed false and baseless.

The authority emphasized that the public should only rely on verified updates from authentic sources, warning against misinformation being spread by irresponsible individuals on social media.

The NHA further stated that the entire situation is under strict monitoring from a control room set up at its headquarters, while NHA Chairman Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan is personally visiting affected areas to oversee conditions.

Reiterating its stance, the authority assured citizens that all motorways open for traffic will continue to remain operational and safe under continuous supervision.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

