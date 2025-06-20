By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 9 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nha Makes History First Ever Transparent Toll Plaza Auction

Islamabad: The National Highway Authority (NHA) in Pakistan reconducted its first-ever public auction of toll plazas, marking a significant move towards transparency and providing business opportunities for investors.



This historic event saw 68 toll plazas auctioned off, with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan playing a crucial role in ensuring a transparent and successful process.

The auction, held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, attracted a large number of investors and started at 10:30 am. To ensure transparency, media representatives were specially invited to observe the proceedings, and a comprehensive publicity campaign was launched beforehand.

The toll plazas auctioned are located across various regions of the country, including major routes like Jamshoro, Saeedabad, Moro, Kandiaro, Rohri, Sadiqabad, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Okara, Nowshera, Makran Coastal Highway, and many others.



Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that this open auction is part of a broader strategy to ensure transparency and accountability within departmental operations. He expressed satisfaction with the proceedings and highlighted that under his guidance, NHA’s revenue has seen a record increase of Rs. 50 billion over the past year.

Bidders participating in the auction praised the NHA for conducting such a fair and transparent process, expressing optimism about its long-term benefits for investor confidence and the NHA’s financial position.

The NHA Chairman and senior officials briefed the minister that advertisements for the auction were widely published in national newspapers and media. This initiative is expected to further strengthen the NHA’s financial standing and foster a competitive environment, leading to higher bids and fair market value for toll collection contracts.

Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

