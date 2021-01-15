NIC is hosting a Virtual Open House for startups looking for mentorship

The National Incubation Center (NIC) is holding a Virtual Open House – an information-sharing session meant for startups that are looking for the right set of connections and growth that will lead them to success. NIC will tell you everything you need to know about incubation and why NIC might be the right step for your startup.

The session will be held on Monday, 18 January 2021 at 4:00 PM. People from existing startups, NIC mentors, and NIC partners from Jazz and Ignite will grace the event with their presence. The session will be held on Zoom and everyone is welcome to join so they can know exactly what awaits in a fast-track incubation programme. You can head over here if you want to register for the session.

If you’re looking for incubation, NIC offers access to the resources that you need to make your startup successful. They will accelerate your startup with access to mentorship, industry linkages, custom taught curriculum, investment opportunities, a startup community, media coverage, and more. The applications for incubation are also open if you think you have a startup that deserves to be in NIC.

NIC has already incubated more than 200 startups in 9 cohorts since its launch. The applications for the latest cohort – Cohort 10 are open till January 31, 2021.

Image Source: NIC