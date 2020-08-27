NITB all set to launch the country’s own International Payment Gateway

The government authorities are taking every possible step to take Pakistan ahead in terms of digitization. National Information and Technology Board announced on Wednesday that the sector is coming with an international payment gateway.

The news was shared through a tweet that read: “Taking Digital Transformation to the Next Level. NITB has been tasked with bringing Pakistan’s very own “International Payment Gateway”, in the first, in the country’s history. The project will be available soon for the general public.”

As mentioned above, NITB claimed that The International Payment Gateway would be one of its kind initiatives in the country. The news resources also stated the CEO of NITB gave a presentation regarding the board’s performance in the recent meeting.

Last month, the community of freelancers wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan in which they highlighted the challenges and opportunities they are missing due to the absence of the federal government’s support. The message reminded PM that despite questionable money transfer system, poor infrastructure, and complex remittance mechanism, Pakistani freelancers secured the fourth position globally in terms of revenue generation as per the Payoneer global report 2018.

The letter to PM stated: “We are writing this letter as an initiative to express our extreme disappointment and frustration with your lack of concern for Pakistan’s freelancing youth who are feeling deceived by your promises to bring companies like PayPal, eBay, Amazon, along with other global giants.”

The letter further read: “While you go out to convince overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan, local

freelancers are being handcuffed by the inefficient institutions right under your nose.”

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk