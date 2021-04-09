Nokia Officially Announces X10 And X20 With 5G Support And 3 Years Of Warranty

For quite a while, Nokia has been using the ‘X’ term with numerous devices. This includes multimedia phones, Microsoft-supported Android phones, HMD-made Android phones for China and now finally 5G powered smartphones.

As of now, Nokia has announced the Nokia X10 and X20 where HMD will be supporting the devices for 3 years. This means three years of OS and security updates, but also a three-year warranty. As part of HMD’s green initiative, the phones come with an included case that is 100% compostable.

Although the phones do seem the same, the difference is mainly in the camera. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset which is an 8nm chip with 2x Kyro 460 Gold cores (A76) and 6x small cores, plus an Adreno 619 GPU.

However, the X20 delivers more memory i.e. the X20 rocks 6/128GB and 8/128GB while the X10 has only a 6/128GB option, plus two others – 6/64GB and 4/128GB. However, the main factor, in this case, would be the RAM.

The highlight reel of the X20 is the camera. The phone has a 64MP main camera on the rear – complete with ZEISS optics, of course, plus tools to color grade photos. Moreover, the X20 rocks a 5MPultrawide-angle camera with a Dual-Sight feature you can snap photos and record videos using two cameras simultaneously. The viewfinder can be configured as a split-screen or Picture-in-Picture.

The X10 however is a bit behind on the camera perspective. The main camera has a 48 MP sensor while the remaining three cams on the back are the same, including the 5MP ultrawide. The selfie camera has been demoted, however, down to an 8MP sensor.

In regards to the connectivity, both phones are 5G supported which feature Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD/Adaptive, and NFC. Moreover, both phones have the same battery storage i.e. 4,470 mAh. This primarily gives about an estimate of 2-day battery life without charging.

Both handsets are set to launch with stock Android 11 hence updates won’t be something to worry about. Apart from that, the phone features a fingerprint reader and a Google Assistant button on their respective sides.

The Nokia X20 will be available in May while the X10 will come out later in June.

