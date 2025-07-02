With its bold new look, better speed, and bigger Glyph experience, the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3 is now official. Nothing Phone 3 stands as the company’s most ambitious Android device to date. It combines a strong Snapdragon processor with an entertaining and visually appealing dot-matrix display. It is designed to be unique not only in appearance but also in how it operates.

Nothing Phone 3 has a full 7 years of software support, which is more than most Android phones, which only guarantee up to 5 years. One of the longest-supported smartphones on the market, it comes with significant Android upgrades and security fixes.

Unique Back Design

The Glyph Matrix, a whimsical monochrome LED dot-matrix display composed of 489 individual LEDs, and positioned in the upper-right corner of the rear and forms the centerpiece of the design. Custom icons, animations, caller ID, system alarms, and more are displayed.

Through a dedicated Glyph Button, users may interact with it and switch between modes such as caller ID, notifications, and Glyph Toys, which are tiny features such as games like Spin the Bottle and stopwatches, battery meters, and solar clocks.

Phone 3’s triple 50MP camera array is housed in a bold, asymmetrical rear design, which further enhances its unique appeal. This comprises a 114° ultrawide shooter, a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and macro focus from just 10cm, and a 1/1.3″ primary sensor with OIS.

Nothing Phone 3 Display & Performance

The 6.67-inch AMOLED front panel has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz, and FHD+ resolution. It has a 50MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, uniform bezels, and 2160Hz PWM for flicker-free viewing.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage power the Phone 3. It is powered by Nothing OS 3.5, which is based on Android 15. OS 4.0, or Android 16, is expected to be released shortly.

Battery, Charging & Price

A 5,150mAh silicon-carbon battery powers the gadget and allows for both 15W wireless and 65W cable charging. Notably, the Phone 3 is the first gadget to have IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Nothing Phone 3 is available in two color variants: bold black and clean white. Pre-orders will open on July 4, and sales will begin on July 15 on nothing.tech. Pricing for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage device starts at $799, and the 16GB/512GB model costs $899.