Now You Can Earn With Whatsapp Monetization Features

WhatsApp has officially introduced new monetization features designed for businesses and content creators, integrating them into the app’s “Updates” tab. This strategic move is part of Meta’s broader plan to generate new revenue streams through its messaging platforms.







The WhatsApp monetization features will be limited to the Updates section, which houses both Status and Channels, ensuring that personal and group chats remain unaffected.

“Today we’re introducing some new features for our Updates tab, which is home to both Channels and Status,” WhatsApp announced, reiterating its commitment to user privacy in private messages.

Key Tools for Earning on WhatsApp

One of the major additions is Channel Subscriptions, allowing users to support their favorite creators with monthly payments in exchange for exclusive content. This feature aims to empower digital creators and offer them a new income stream within the app.

Additionally, promoted channels will help boost visibility for creators and small businesses. These channels can now appear in the recommended section of the directory, enabling new users to discover emerging voices and entrepreneurial ventures more easily.







In a notable shift, WhatsApp will also begin displaying ads within its Status feature, similar to Instagram Stories. This marks the platform’s first foray into direct in-app advertising. Businesses will now have the opportunity to place ads in the Status tab to drive user engagement and encourage conversions through direct messaging.

To address user privacy, WhatsApp emphasized that ad targeting will rely on limited signals such as a user’s language, location, and in-app interactions with the Updates tab. Users linking their accounts with Facebook or Instagram may also receive ads tailored to their activity across Meta platforms.

Despite venturing into ads and subscriptions, WhatsApp reaffirmed its commitment to user privacy.

“Like everything we do on WhatsApp, we built these features to be as private as possible,” the company said.

All personal messages, group chats, and calls remain protected by end-to-end encryption, and phone numbers or messages will not be shared with advertisers.

With the introduction of WhatsApp monetization features, the platform is positioning itself as a new hub for creators and businesses, blending privacy with monetization to unlock greater opportunities in the digital ecosystem.