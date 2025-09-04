Nums Sets New Mdcat Date Due To Flood Disruption

The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has rescheduled the MDCAT for 2025. The exam will now be held on September 28 instead of September 14. The change follows severe rains and floods that have disrupted travel and local conditions for many candidates.

NUMS said the decision was taken to ensure fairness and to give all applicants an equal opportunity to sit the test. NUMS stressed that it stands by the people affected by the floods and that the move aims to reduce hardship for students and families.

The MDCAT is required for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes under NUMS for the 2025 26 session. The test will be administered across NUMS constituent and affiliated medical and dental colleges and at military administered institutions that use NUMS for centralised admissions. Examples of affiliated colleges include Army Medical College Rawalpindi, CMH Lahore Medical College and Institute of Dentistry, CMH Multan Institute of Medical Sciences and HITEC Institute of Medical Sciences Taxila.

NUMS asked candidates to monitor its official channels for updated instructions about admit cards test centres and reporting times. The university said logistics details will be published well in advance so students can plan safely. NUMS also asked local authorities to assist candidates who are displaced or who face transport disruption due to flooding.