4 seconds ago
Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025

The National University of Technology (NUTECH) has taken a major step in advancing higher education by launching a range of new postgraduate programs in Pakistan. The initiative includes MS degrees in Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and a pioneering EU-funded MS in Climate Change and Environmental Informatics (CCEI).

According to officials, the CCEI program will focus on tackling environmental challenges using data-driven research and sustainable solutions. Alongside these additions, NUTECH has also unveiled PhD programs in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Computer Science, creating greater opportunities for advanced research and innovation.

The launch ceremony was attended by diplomats from the European Union, Germany, Romania, Ireland, Denmark, and Bulgaria, who praised NUTECH’s role in introducing globally relevant education models. They highlighted the strong response to admissions as proof of Pakistan’s growing demand for specialized, industry driven education.

Newly Launched Programs at NUTECH

Program Level Disciplines Introduced
MS Programs AI Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Climate Change & Environmental Informatics (CCEI)
PhD Programs Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science

European delegates emphasized that these programs will strengthen academic industry linkages, encourage practical innovation, and prepare graduates to contribute toward sustainable development both locally and globally.

