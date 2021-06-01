Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 Ti Set To Launch At June 3rd, Price Tag Revealed

Despite the numerous rumors regarding the 3080 Ti, the flagship gaming GPU is finally here which is based on the latest Ampere architecture. The 3080 Ti version will succeed the previous RTX 3080 which will deliver faster performance by nearly 1.5 times.

The company is set to launch the 3080 Ti globally on June 3rd rocking a price tag of $1,199. Although there isn’t much difference between the 3080 and the 3080 Ti in terms of design, however, the main factor that sets both GPUs apart is the increase in power and VRAM. The Ti has more VRAM and rocks over 12 GB of GDDR6X. However, for more detailed differences you can check out the differences through the table below:

Factors RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 GPU clusters 82 80 68 CUDAs 10496 10240 8704 RTs 82 80 68 Tensor 328 320 272 ROPs 112 112 96 Boost clock 1695MHz 1665Mhz 1710Mhz Memory 24GB G6X 12GB G6X 10GB G6X Bus 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit Bandwidth 936 GB/s 912 GB/s 760 GB/s TDP 350W 350W 320W Price $1,499 $1,199 $699

Although in terms of memory the 3090 gets ahead by a mile the Ti 3080 saves users a lot of money hence making the Ti more convenient for users. However, the only concern the use could have is the amount of cooling the Ti will have as the 3090 has a giant cooler hence protecting the GPU components from over hearting while the Ti does not rank a fan of the size the 3090 bears.

Moreover, the Ti also rocks a separate Cryptocurrency Mining Process (CPM) but this is considered more for users who are mining Ethereum though the downside is that these GPUs may not be the kind you want to utilize them for gaming instead they are rather more focused on cryptocurrency.

The 3080 Ti also utilizes Nvidia’s 12-pin connector which includes an adapter that is compatible with eight-pin cables. Despite the global chip shortage, Nvidia is aiming to give the best of the best for all kinds of consumers as the company aims to launch another GPU called the RTX 3070 Ti which is priced at $599 and will be available by June 10th and will feature 8GB of GDDR6X memory.

Both of these cars will support Nvidia’s ray tracing and reflex technologies and furthermore an AI-powered performance boost in games.