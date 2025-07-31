The Oil & Gas Development Company (PSX: OGDC) has officially surpassed a Rs1 trillion market capitalization following a breakthrough oil exploration agreement between Pakistan and the United States.

The newly announced deal focuses on jointly tapping into Pakistan’s substantial oil reserves. US President Donald Trump confirmed that both countries will collaborate to develop these reserves through a leading oil company, which is yet to be finalized.

According to Trump, the partnership could lead to Pakistan becoming a regional oil supplier in the future. The news has driven investor enthusiasm, pushing the OGDC market cap to an all-time high of Rs1 trillion.

In addition to the energy-focused cooperation, the two nations also concluded long-standing trade negotiations. As per an official statement, the agreement will lower reciprocal tariffs, particularly on key Pakistani exports to the US, creating fresh opportunities for bilateral trade growth.

This development marks the beginning of a new economic chapter between Pakistan and the United States. Apart from oil and gas, both sides aim to strengthen ties across various sectors including mining, IT, digital assets, and emerging technologies.

With OGDC’s market cap hitting Rs1 trillion, the oil deal is expected to spark greater foreign investment in Pakistan’s energy infrastructure and long-term economic stability.