By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 40 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Oneplus and Oppo

OnePlus is reportedly developing a new compact tablet powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. According to a new rumor, this powerful chipset will be officially unveiled in September. The tablet from OnePlus is expected to launch in the first half of next year. It may debut alongside the upcoming OnePlus 15T, which will feature a 6.3-inch display.

Although the launch is months away, details about the tablet are already emerging. The OnePlus tablet is said to feature an 8.8-inch screen, offering a balance between portability and usability.

Interestingly, Oppo might release its version of the same tablet. This isn’t unusual, as OnePlus and Oppo often share similar tablet designs and features. With high-end specs and a compact design, the tablet could rival premium Android slates. More details should surface closer to the chipset launch in September.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we learn more about these upcoming tablets.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

