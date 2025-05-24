Onic Now Offering Free Gpt 4o Premium In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Onic has introduced a new feature for its users by integrating GPT 4o Premium in Pakistan into its mobile app, becoming the country’s first fully digital telecom brand to offer the advanced AI model at no additional cost.







The integration gives Onic customers free access to OpenAI’s GPT 4o Premium, a tool that is generally behind a paywall globally. This move is being seen as a step toward improving digital access and user experience within Pakistan’s telecom sector.

According to the company, Onic GPT 4o Premium in Pakistan is now available to all existing users through the Onic app. The AI model supports functions such as content generation, real-time information access, and intelligent assistance with everyday queries, aimed at improving both productivity and engagement.

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL and Ufone 4G, said the addition is a continuation of Onic’s strategy to deliver advanced digital solutions. He highlighted the brand’s focus on integrating technology that adds practical value to users.







Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head of Onic Pakistan, commented that the initiative reflects the company’s goal to bring accessible innovation to its customer base, offering AI-powered tools that promote creativity and informed decision-making.

“Making GPT 4o Premium available to all our users at no cost reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation. By integrating this powerful AI directly into the Onic app, we are giving our customers easy access to tools that support creativity, productivity, and smarter everyday decisions.”

With GPT 4o Premium now embedded in the Onic app, users can interact with the AI assistant directly within the platform—whether to brainstorm ideas, ask questions, or explore new topics.

Onic positions itself not just as a telecom provider but as a digital-first platform aimed at offering more than just connectivity. By introducing AI-powered services, the company continues to focus on providing functional tools that align with evolving user expectations in a rapidly digitizing landscape.