Smartphone batteries have always been a point of concern for heavy users, but Oppo aims to change that with its latest release. The new Oppo A6 Max stands out for one big reason: its huge 7,000 mAh battery.

The innovation enables higher energy density while maintaining slim and efficient devices. With this, Oppo promises not just long hours of usage but also faster charging times, making the A6 Max a compelling choice for users who prioritize endurance.

Key Specifications

According to the source, the Oppo A6 Max features a 6.8-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The panel works even with wet hands and is protected by Oppo’s Crystal Shield Glass for durability.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Photography is handled by a 50MP main camera with a 2MP depth sensor, while selfies are covered by a 32MP front camera.

The massive 7,000mAh battery supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, reaching 50% in only 24 minutes. Durability is another highlight, with IP69 dust and water resistance plus SGS certification for high-temperature performance.

Available in white (glass back) and blue (glass fiber) finishes, the Oppo A6 Max price in Pakistan is expected to be PKR 56,999. Currently, it is only available in China, and Oppo has not confirmed whether it will launch in Pakistan or other global markets.