Oppo A6 Pro To Debut Same Day As Iphone 17 With 80w Fast Charging

Oppo is wasting no time expanding its A6 lineup. Just days after introducing the A6 Max, the company confirmed that the A6 Pro will debut on September 9. The timing is notable, as it puts Oppo’s latest midrange device directly against Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch on the very same day.

According to the source, specifications suggest the A6 Pro will feature a 6.57-inch flat display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The phone is expected to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset. Powering it all is a sizeable 7,000 mAh battery, paired with support for 80W wired fast charging.

On the back, Oppo is equipping the A6 Pro with a 50-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel decorative sensor, while selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel front shooter. The handset uses a plastic frame but is said to carry strong dust and water resistance ratings.

Despite the large battery, the phone remains relatively slim at 7.96 mm and weighs 190 grams. Storage and memory options will start at 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage, scaling up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Color choices will include black, gold, and green.