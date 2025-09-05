By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Oppo A6 Pro To Debut Same Day As Iphone 17 With 80w Fast Charging

Oppo is wasting no time expanding its A6 lineup. Just days after introducing the A6 Max, the company confirmed that the A6 Pro will debut on September 9. The timing is notable, as it puts Oppo’s latest midrange device directly against Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch on the very same day.

According to the source, specifications suggest the A6 Pro will feature a 6.57-inch flat display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The phone is expected to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset. Powering it all is a sizeable 7,000 mAh battery, paired with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo A6 Pro price in Pakistan

On the back, Oppo is equipping the A6 Pro with a 50-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel decorative sensor, while selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel front shooter. The handset uses a plastic frame but is said to carry strong dust and water resistance ratings.

Despite the large battery, the phone remains relatively slim at 7.96 mm and weighs 190 grams. Storage and memory options will start at 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage, scaling up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Color choices will include black, gold, and green.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Nadra
NADRA Confirms Offices Closure Timings on Sept 6 Holiday
Neuralink Extends Brain Computer Implant Trials To More Countries
Neuralink Extends Brain-Computer Implant Trials To More Countries
KP Police Launches Digital HRMIS to Drive Modernization
Govt Approves Rs3 5b Subsidy For Qr Based Payments
Govt Approves Rs3.5b Subsidy for QR-Based Payments
Pbs Reports 1 29 Inflation In Weekly Prices
PBS Reports 1.29% Inflation in Weekly Prices
OpenAI Jobs Platform
OpenAI is Building a Jobs Platform to Rival LinkedIn
How U S Embassy Helped Build A Pakistani Cricket Startup
CricFlex: How U.S. Embassy Helped Build A Pakistani Cricket Startup
Google Photos Upgrades Image To Video Feature With Veo 3 Power
Google Photos Upgrades Image-to-Video Feature with Veo 3 Power
Mercantile Iphone 16 Models Hit By Massive Software Glitches In Pakistan
Mercantile iPhone 16 Models Hit by Massive Software Glitches in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Reveals New Design and Release Timeline
Pakistan Opens First Womens Software Technology Park In Ajk
Pakistan Opens First Women’s Software Technology Park in AJK
Sazgar Engineering Plan Phev Tank 500 And Cannon Launch 2026
Sazgar Engineering Plan PHEV Tank 500 and Cannon Launch 2026
Ihc Halts Bahria Town Auction Planned By Nab
Petition Filed in IHC Seeking Ban on Gambling Apps in Pakistan