By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Oppo F31 Series

Oppo is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup with a brand-new F31 series. The company is expected to launch three models under this range: the standard F31, the F31 Pro, and the top-tier F31 Pro+. Recent leaks revealed their core specifications; with powerful chipsets, massive batteries, and fast charging, the series looks ready to compete strongly in the mid-range segment.

The vanilla Oppo F31 is rumored to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It will also pack a huge 7,000 mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. This combination suggests long-lasting power with fast refueling for heavy users.

The Oppo F31 Pro is expected to carry the same 7,000 mAh battery and charging speed. However, it will reportedly upgrade to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, delivering smoother performance and better efficiency.

The highlight of the lineup will be the Oppo F31 Pro+. According to leaks, it will run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. This premium model may also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, paired with a flat display for a sleek look.

All three devices are rumored to launch between September 12 and September 14. More details are likely to emerge as the official event approaches, so enthusiasts should watch for additional leaks.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Spacex Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
SpaceX Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
Joint Committee Highlights Need To Protect Households Connected With Auto Sector
Joint Committee Highlights Need to Protect Households Connected with Auto Sector
Cybersecurity Measures Heating Up As Six New Certs Launched
Netskope Reports 31% Revenue Growth Ahead of US IPO
Punjab Free Laptop Scheme Phase 2 Launch for Students
Pta Introduces Free Wifi Hotspots For Students Across Universities
Islamabad to Roll Out Free Wi-Fi Across 30 Major Public Spots
Google Drive
Google Drive Now Supports Google Vids for Faster Video Creation
How To Check Fbise Matric Result 2025
FBISE to Announce Inter (Part I & II) Results on THIS Date
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers With Slim Design And Ai
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers with Slim Design and AI
Biek
BIEK Declares Intermediate HSC Part-II, Science General Group Results 2025
New Toll Rates Announced For Islamabad Lahore M2 Motorway
New Toll Rates Announced for Islamabad-Lahore M2 Motorway
Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?