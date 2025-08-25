Oppo is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup with a brand-new F31 series. The company is expected to launch three models under this range: the standard F31, the F31 Pro, and the top-tier F31 Pro+. Recent leaks revealed their core specifications; with powerful chipsets, massive batteries, and fast charging, the series looks ready to compete strongly in the mid-range segment.

The vanilla Oppo F31 is rumored to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It will also pack a huge 7,000 mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. This combination suggests long-lasting power with fast refueling for heavy users.

The Oppo F31 Pro is expected to carry the same 7,000 mAh battery and charging speed. However, it will reportedly upgrade to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, delivering smoother performance and better efficiency.

The highlight of the lineup will be the Oppo F31 Pro+. According to leaks, it will run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. This premium model may also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, paired with a flat display for a sleek look.

All three devices are rumored to launch between September 12 and September 14. More details are likely to emerge as the official event approaches, so enthusiasts should watch for additional leaks.