By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 21 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Oppo Find X9

New details have surfaced about the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series, expected to launch in October 2025. Just days after the Find X9 Pro specs leaked, the Find X9 or X9 Plus has now been detailed. According to the source, the device may be the Find X9 Plus. It is rumored to feature a 6.59-inch flat LIPO OLED display.

This screen will offer a “1.5K” resolution, symmetrical bezels, and a modern, flat design for improved usability. The phone will reportedly be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset. It will also include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. A metal frame and sleek design will give the device a premium look and feel.

One of its standout features will be a 7,000 mAh battery, which supports 50W wireless fast charging. Camera specs are still limited, but the phone is confirmed to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Oppo is expected to launch the Find X9, X9 Plus, and X9 Pro simultaneously this October, exactly one year after the previous generation.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Purchase Cars In Pakistan Via Mcb Roshan Apni Car
Overseas Pakistanis Can Now Buy & Gift Cars Via This Exclusive Offer
Microsoft
Microsoft Expands Xbox Age Verification Beyond the UK
Heres How You Can Earn 100k From Punjab Govt By Going Electric With Your Bike
Here’s How You Can Earn 100K from Punjab Govt by Going Electric with Your Bike
Secp Issues Public Alert On Mag Ventures Investment Scheme
SECP Issues Public Scam Alert on MAG Ventures Investment Scheme
Oppo Reno 14 Series
Oppo Reno 14 series launch date confirmed
Nishat Group Electric Vehicles Set For Launch With Chinas Chery Partnership
Nishat Group Electric Vehicles Set for Launch with China’s Chery Partnership
Vivo Iqoo Z10 Turbo+
Vivo iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Set to Launch Next Week with Massive Battery
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra Thin Vr Glasses Just 3 Mm Thick
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra-Thin VR Glasses Just 3 mm Thick
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All Punjab Boards Class 9th Result 2025 Expected Date Revealed
Hackers Exploit Critical Wordpress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Hackers Exploit Critical WordPress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Pakistan Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift With New Tax Concessions
Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift with New Tax Concessions
Apple
Apple Hits Major Milestone: 3 Billion iPhones Shipped Worldwide
Redmi 15 Series
Xiaomi Redmi 15 Series, Including 5G and 15C, Officially Debuts in Poland