New details have surfaced about the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series, expected to launch in October 2025. Just days after the Find X9 Pro specs leaked, the Find X9 or X9 Plus has now been detailed. According to the source, the device may be the Find X9 Plus. It is rumored to feature a 6.59-inch flat LIPO OLED display.

This screen will offer a “1.5K” resolution, symmetrical bezels, and a modern, flat design for improved usability. The phone will reportedly be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset. It will also include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. A metal frame and sleek design will give the device a premium look and feel.

One of its standout features will be a 7,000 mAh battery, which supports 50W wireless fast charging. Camera specs are still limited, but the phone is confirmed to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Oppo is expected to launch the Find X9, X9 Plus, and X9 Pro simultaneously this October, exactly one year after the previous generation.