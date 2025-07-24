Oppo Find X9 Pro Surpasses Major Milestone with Dimensity 9500
The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro may break new ground in smartphone performance. A new rumor from China reveals that the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, expected to power the Find X9 Pro, has exceeded 4GHz in CPU clock speed during testing. This marks a historic milestone for MediaTek. However, it’s unclear if this clock speed will be used in the final retail units.
For comparison, the Dimensity 9400+, MediaTek’s current flagship chip, tops out at 3.73 GHz on a single core. The new chip may deliver significantly improved performance over its predecessor.
Oppo’s new flagship is also expected to feature a flat screen with 1.5K resolution and symmetrical bezels. The white variant may sport either a glass or fiberglass back. In the camera department, the Find X9 Pro is rumored to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This could use Samsung’s new ISOCELL HP5 sensor. The sensor reportedly measures 1/1.56 inches, promising excellent zoom and clarity.
With high-end specs across the board, the Oppo Find X9 Pro could be one of the top Android phones of 2025. Official details should be available soon as the launch nears.
Oppo Find X8 Pro Major Specs & Price
|Camera
|50 MP
|Size
|6.78″, 1264×2780 pixels
|Storage
|256GB up to 1TB
|Ram
|12-16GB
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 9400 (3 nm)
|Price
|278,999