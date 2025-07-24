The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro may break new ground in smartphone performance. A new rumor from China reveals that the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, expected to power the Find X9 Pro, has exceeded 4GHz in CPU clock speed during testing. This marks a historic milestone for MediaTek. However, it’s unclear if this clock speed will be used in the final retail units.

For comparison, the Dimensity 9400+, MediaTek’s current flagship chip, tops out at 3.73 GHz on a single core. The new chip may deliver significantly improved performance over its predecessor.

Oppo’s new flagship is also expected to feature a flat screen with 1.5K resolution and symmetrical bezels. The white variant may sport either a glass or fiberglass back. In the camera department, the Find X9 Pro is rumored to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. This could use Samsung’s new ISOCELL HP5 sensor. The sensor reportedly measures 1/1.56 inches, promising excellent zoom and clarity.

With high-end specs across the board, the Oppo Find X9 Pro could be one of the top Android phones of 2025. Official details should be available soon as the launch nears.