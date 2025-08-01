By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Oppo Reno 14 Series

Exclusive reports have confirmed to Techjuice that OPPO will officially launch the Reno 14 series in Pakistan on August 4, 2025. The new lineup includes Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G, and Reno 14 F 5G. These smartphones target users who want powerful performance and professional-grade photography in the mid-range segment.

Major Specifications

Starting with the Reno 14 5G, the device features a 6.59-inch OLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. For photography, it offers a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 50MP front camera supports 4K video at 60 fps. Moreover, it houses a large 6,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Next, the Reno 14 Pro 5G steps things up with a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED panel at 120 Hz, supporting HDR10+ and 1,200 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, delivering flagship performance. The phone includes up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and quad 50MP rear cameras with periscope zoom. For selfies, there’s another 50MP front sensor. Powering the device is a 6,200 mAh battery with 80 W wired and 50 W wireless fast charging. It also comes with IP69 water and dust resistance.

Meanwhile, the Reno 14 F 5G features a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it offers a 32MP selfie camera, enhanced with OPPO’s AI Flash Photography. The phone has a 6,000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging and an IP69 rating for protection.

