By Manik Aftab ⏐ 22 seconds ago
A major BISE Lahore corruption scandal has come to light after more than 2,000 Class 9 results were withheld, raising concerns about transparency in the examination system.

According to reports, employees of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore allegedly embezzled examination fees submitted by students. The issue surfaced when many candidates, despite paying fees through banks and online platforms, later discovered that their payments had not been recorded by the board.

The controversy deepened when some students were allegedly told to pay fines of up to Rs30,000 in order to receive their withheld results. This malpractice directly impacted thousands of ninth-grade students and highlighted weaknesses in the board’s internal accountability system.

Following the revelations, three employees were suspended by the Lahore Board for their suspected involvement in the corruption. A formal inquiry has been launched under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore to investigate the matter further.

The Secretary of the Lahore Board confirmed that while students had deposited their fees, the amounts were not properly accounted for within the system due to internal manipulation. He added that the board is committed to addressing the issue and ensuring fair treatment of all affected candidates.

BISE Lahore had announced the Class 9 result for 2025 earlier this week. Readers can check TechJuice’s coverage of the results here.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

