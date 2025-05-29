Over 60 Million Copies Sold Of The Witcher 3

CD Projekt RED’s acclaimed RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has achieved a significant milestone, selling over 60 million copies since its launch in 2015. It became one of the best-selling video games of all time, approaching the sales numbers of titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.







The continued success of The Witcher 3, even a decade after its initial release, is a testament to its enduring quality, immersive world, and dedicated player base. The game has received numerous accolades, including over 200 Game of the Year awards, and has seen consistent sales, boosted by strategic discounts and next-gen updates that brought ray-traced effects to modern hardware. This 60 million milestone represents a jump of 10 million units since its last reported sales figure in 2023. And they’ve achieved this much sales while being released back in 2015.

Meanwhile, work is actively continuing on The Witcher 4, which is set to kick off a new trilogy in the beloved fantasy series. The development team at CD Projekt RED has entered full production on the game, with over 400 employees currently assigned to the project as of March 2025. While details are still emerging, it has been confirmed that The Witcher 4 will feature Ciri as the main protagonist, a departure from Geralt of Rivia, who led the original trilogy. The developers are aiming for an even more immersive and ambitious open-world experience, with an expanded scope for player choices and consequences.

Though an official release date for The Witcher 4 has not been announced, CD Projekt RED has indicated that it is unlikely to launch before 2027. The studio is prioritizing quality and polish, learning from past experiences, and developing the game using Unreal Engine 5. Fans can anticipate new regions to explore, fresh monsters, and a continuation of the morally ambiguous narratives that define the Witcher universe.