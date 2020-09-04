Overseas medical professionals can now assist frontline doctors through this portal

If you are living outside of Pakistan and want to assist in the COVID-19 efforts, then sign up on this portal. Yaran-e-Watan aims to connect overseas medical professionals and the health diaspora with the frontline workers in Pakistan for better coordination. The portal has been developed by the National IT Board to assist in controlling the Coronavirus across the country as well as get assistance from medical experts across the world.

The portal allows overseas Pakistanis to register, assuming they are experts in their field whereas health organizations can also sign-up and post volunteer opportunities to get assistance. The portal also includes training on Tele-medicine which was conducted while collaborating with Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA MERIT), Association of Pakistani Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom (APPS UK), Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe (APPNE) and The Impact (UK). The website also has upcoming webinars as well to train doctors in using technology for collaboration and information sharing.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) has been on the forefront to digitally transform various government departments. Recently, they developed a portal for the automated registration of NGOs through the Economic Affairs Division.

Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled export remittances are expected to reach $1.3 billion at the end of this year as per the latest stats released by the Government of Pakistan.

