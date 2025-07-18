Own a Suzuki Alto with Easy Monthly Payments
Suzuki Mian Channu Motors has introduced an easy installment plan for the Suzuki Alto, offering monthly payments starting at just Rs. 38,500.
This limited-time offer arrives shortly after Pak Suzuki raised the prices of all Alto variants earlier this month:
- Alto VXR now costs Rs. 2,994,861, reflecting an increase of Rs. 167,861.
- Alto VXR AGS has been revised to Rs. 3,166,480, up by Rs. 177,480.
- Alto VXL AGS now stands at Rs. 3,326,446, after a jump of Rs. 186,446.
The installment plan aims to cushion the financial impact of these hikes and encourage prospective buyers to act while the offer lasts.
How to Apply?
Interested customers can reach out to Suzuki Mian Channu Motors for details. The dealership is located opposite Rehman City, Bypass Mian Channu, or can be contacted by phone for booking and further inquiries.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
