By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 23 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pac Exposes Bisp Scandal Millions Paid To Dead Govt Officials

A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Mueen Aamir Wattoo, has uncovered massive financial irregularities in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), including payments to deceased beneficiaries and serving government employees.

Audit reports of the Poverty Alleviation Division for 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 flagged irregularities worth Rs. 96 billion. Shockingly, Rs. 15 million was disbursed to dead beneficiaries over the last two years. In 2021-22 alone, stipends went to 842 deceased individuals, while in 2022-23 another 34 cases were recorded. BISP Secretary confirmed the issue but said recovery was underway.

The audit further revealed that hundreds of government employees, including spouses of senior officers in Grade 19 to 22, illegally received stipends. FIA reported that 878 FIRs have been registered, 272 government employees arrested, and more action is pending. PAC has recommended criminal proceedings against officers from Grade 16 to 22, with recoveries directly deducted from their salaries.

Another glaring finding was that the accounts of 297,000 BISP beneficiaries remained inactive for up to six months, leaving Rs. 7 billion idle in banks without disbursement. Banks, however, faced no penalties.

BISP officials attributed most of the irregularities to the COVID-19 period but said reforms now ensure idle funds are automatically returned after nine months of inactivity.

Convener Mueen Aamir cautioned that measures must balance accountability with ground realities, noting that many elderly women face difficulties withdrawing stipends on time. The sub-committee deferred the matter for further review.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistans Foreign Reserves Rise To 19 6 Billion
Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Rise to $19.6 Billion
Ptcl
PTCL Group Posts 16% Revenue Growth in H1 2025
Iphone 17
iPhone 17 Pre-Orders: Key Details and Expectations
Ccp La Gi
CCP Clears 117 Merger Applications in Pakistan
Ccp Imposes Over Rs 1 Billion In Penalties Since August 2023
CCP Imposes over Rs. 1 Billion in Penalties Since August 2023
Several Countries Halt Student Visas For Pakistani Applicants
Trump Plans Limits on Student and Journalist Visa Duration
Ccp Imposes Rs42m Penalty On Udpl And Ibl Over Market Fixing Pact
CCP Grants 85 Exemption Certificates to Key Industries in Pakistan
Pakistans It Exports
Pakistan’s IT Exports Hit $3.8 Billion as Govt Pushes Digital Expansion
Senate Committee Questions Secp Over Rs 267 Million Irregular Payments
SECP Clarifies Senate Panel’s Objections on AGP’s Irregularities Claim
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs
Muzaffarabad Cracks Down on Private Schools’ Direct Fee Demands
Iphone 17 Set To Smash A 15 Year Flagship Record
iPhone 17 Set to Smash a 15 Year Flagship Record
Nccia Gets More Time To Question Ducky Bhai In Gambling Promotion Case
NCCIA Gets More Time to Question Ducky Bhai in Gambling Promotion Case
Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women Led Startups With Rs1 Million Each
Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women-Led Startups With Rs1 Million Each