Pac Exposes Bisp Scandal Millions Paid To Dead Govt Officials

A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Mueen Aamir Wattoo, has uncovered massive financial irregularities in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), including payments to deceased beneficiaries and serving government employees.

Audit reports of the Poverty Alleviation Division for 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 flagged irregularities worth Rs. 96 billion. Shockingly, Rs. 15 million was disbursed to dead beneficiaries over the last two years. In 2021-22 alone, stipends went to 842 deceased individuals, while in 2022-23 another 34 cases were recorded. BISP Secretary confirmed the issue but said recovery was underway.

The audit further revealed that hundreds of government employees, including spouses of senior officers in Grade 19 to 22, illegally received stipends. FIA reported that 878 FIRs have been registered, 272 government employees arrested, and more action is pending. PAC has recommended criminal proceedings against officers from Grade 16 to 22, with recoveries directly deducted from their salaries.

Another glaring finding was that the accounts of 297,000 BISP beneficiaries remained inactive for up to six months, leaving Rs. 7 billion idle in banks without disbursement. Banks, however, faced no penalties.

BISP officials attributed most of the irregularities to the COVID-19 period but said reforms now ensure idle funds are automatically returned after nine months of inactivity.

Convener Mueen Aamir cautioned that measures must balance accountability with ground realities, noting that many elderly women face difficulties withdrawing stipends on time. The sub-committee deferred the matter for further review.