The federal cabinet has approved Pakistan’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy. This policy aims to embrace AI while enhancing human intelligence, creating a hybrid ecosystem for equitable, responsible, and transparent AI use.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal cabinet gave the green light to the policy, drafted by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. It targets the development of a robust AI-driven economy.

Currently, fewer than 10% of IT professionals in Pakistan are skilled in AI and allied technologies. To bridge this gap, the government aims to train one million individuals, both new graduates and existing professionals, by 2027. At least 10,000 new trainers will also be recruited to deliver high-impact AI education through sustainable learning models.

The policy framework focuses on establishing a full AI-enabling ecosystem in Pakistan. It includes awareness programs, skill development, standardized practices, and ethical guidelines for responsible AI adoption.

Four Pillars of Pakistan’s AI Policy

1. Enabling AI Through Awareness and Readiness

This pillar focuses on preparing society for AI adoption through targeted interventions. Programs will promote awareness, enhance research quality, support curriculum development, and revise existing courses. Upskilling will be achieved via bootcamps and short courses using MOOC platforms.

2. AI Market Enablement

This part of the policy is designed to build a supportive AI ecosystem. It will address key issues such as awareness, data accessibility, standardization, and computational needs for deploying AI at scale.

3. Building a Progressive and Trusted Environment

The third pillar aims to create a secure environment that protects personal and organizational data. It emphasizes responsible AI usage and ethical compliance, reducing public concerns about privacy and misuse.

4. Transformation and Evolution

This pillar outlines roadmaps for AI adoption in all sectors, including governance and industry. It promotes initiatives such as industrial transformation and sandboxing, addressing awareness and data accessibility challenges.

National AI Targets

The policy defines clear national targets aligned with global AI agendas. These goals are realistic, measurable, and inclusive. They prioritize agile execution and offer tangible opportunities for national recognition and economic growth.

The approach ensures Pakistan moves forward with a well-structured and globally relevant AI framework. With this policy, Pakistan is set to become a competitive player in the global AI landscape.