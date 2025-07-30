The Pak Govt has decided to hire a consultancy firm for the $77.73 million Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP). This initiative, run by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication with World Bank support, aims to improve citizen-centric digital services in Pakistan.

The project’s main goal is to boost the government’s capacity for digitally enabled public service delivery. To achieve this, the firm will conduct a full assessment of existing public services and help build the National Citizen Portal.

The consultancy will create a detailed inventory of services across federal and provincial agencies. It will identify service gaps, prioritize them for digital transformation, and design a framework that allows seamless integration between systems. Business process reengineering will be a key part of the plan. The firm will work on simplifying services, improving efficiency, and enhancing user experience. Additionally, all designs will follow national standards and regulations.

DEEP adopts a whole-of-government approach to develop the Pakistan Digital Government Enterprise Architecture. This digital structure will connect siloed departments and redefine roles, responsibilities, and design principles across service, technology, business, and data. Once implemented, this system will offer citizens and businesses easier access to digital services. It will also promote transparency, reduce processing costs, and improve tax collection, a key government priority.

The consultancy firm will design a secure, scalable super app and web portal. These platforms will integrate services from across the country, support various digital channels, and ensure a smooth user experience.

The firm must also ensure top-level data security and user privacy. It will follow local and international cybersecurity standards and integrate secure digital payment options into the system.

Additionally, legal and regulatory compliance will be critical. The consultancy must provide detailed reports and documentation for full transparency and data-driven decision-making.

The firm will conduct risk and vulnerability assessments to detect potential threats. It will also carry out penetration testing and full system validation to confirm the platform’s security.

To ensure a high-quality outcome, the firm will implement strict quality assurance processes. It will prepare and execute test plans, verify functionality and performance, and confirm compliance with all required standards. This consultancy will be crucial in shaping Pakistan’s digital future through a secure, efficient, and user-focused citizen portal.