By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 23 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pak Govt

The Pak Govt has decided to hire a consultancy firm for the $77.73 million Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP). This initiative, run by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication with World Bank support, aims to improve citizen-centric digital services in Pakistan.

The project’s main goal is to boost the government’s capacity for digitally enabled public service delivery. To achieve this, the firm will conduct a full assessment of existing public services and help build the National Citizen Portal.

The consultancy will create a detailed inventory of services across federal and provincial agencies. It will identify service gaps, prioritize them for digital transformation, and design a framework that allows seamless integration between systems. Business process reengineering will be a key part of the plan. The firm will work on simplifying services, improving efficiency, and enhancing user experience. Additionally, all designs will follow national standards and regulations.

DEEP adopts a whole-of-government approach to develop the Pakistan Digital Government Enterprise Architecture. This digital structure will connect siloed departments and redefine roles, responsibilities, and design principles across service, technology, business, and data. Once implemented, this system will offer citizens and businesses easier access to digital services. It will also promote transparency, reduce processing costs, and improve tax collection, a key government priority.

The consultancy firm will design a secure, scalable super app and web portal. These platforms will integrate services from across the country, support various digital channels, and ensure a smooth user experience.

The firm must also ensure top-level data security and user privacy. It will follow local and international cybersecurity standards and integrate secure digital payment options into the system.

Additionally, legal and regulatory compliance will be critical. The consultancy must provide detailed reports and documentation for full transparency and data-driven decision-making.

The firm will conduct risk and vulnerability assessments to detect potential threats. It will also carry out penetration testing and full system validation to confirm the platform’s security.

To ensure a high-quality outcome, the firm will implement strict quality assurance processes. It will prepare and execute test plans, verify functionality and performance, and confirm compliance with all required standards. This consultancy will be crucial in shaping Pakistan’s digital future through a secure, efficient, and user-focused citizen portal.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan
Pak Govt Approves First-Ever AI Policy to Drive Innovation and Tech Growth
Honor Power
Honor Power 2 May Launch with Massive 10,000mAh Battery
Nadra
How to Apply for Vehicle and Arms Licenses Using NADRA’s Mobile App
Youtube Introduces Ai Driven Age Verification System
YouTube Introduces AI-Driven Age Verification System
Meta To Let Candidates Use Ai During Job Interviews
Meta to Let Candidates Use AI During Job Interviews
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely to Miss Out on 65W Fast Charging
Federal Cabinet Set To Approve Pakistans First Ever National Ai Policy
Federal Cabinet Set to Approve Pakistan’s First Ever National AI Policy
Federal Cabinet
Federal Cabinet Approves Landmark Pakistan’s First Green Building Code
Iphone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals New Multiple Color Variants
Iphone 17 Series
iPhone 17 Series Could Get a $50 Price Increase
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets Another One UI 8 Beta Update
Tiktok Rolls Out New Parental Control Features
TikTok Rolls Out New Parental Control Features
How To Claim Unclaimed Deposits In Pakistan Sbp Issues Refund Guidelines
SBP Keeps Monetary Policy Rate Steady at 11%