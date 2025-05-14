Pakistan Launches e-PADS: 400 Foreign & 28,000 local firms registered

Islamabad, May 14, 2025: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has successfully implemented an advanced e-procurement system that enables the registration of over 28,000 suppliers, including 400 foreign firms, Managing Director Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi announced on Wednesday.

He stated that PPRA, following a robust framework and international standards, has introduced the e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (e-PADS), which has automated the entire procurement process. “Thousands of vendors have already registered on this modern e-procurement platform, including foreign companies which can now register within 24 hours after verification by the Federal Board of Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,” Mr. Qureshi added.

MD PPRA said that suppliers can participate in public procurement from their mobile phones or laptops, and obstacles such as visiting the office and paying for tender documents have been removed. All the tasks— from procurement planning, tender submission, and bid analysis to awarding contracts—are now performed through a safe, innovative, and user-friendly online platform, he added.

He elucidated that e-PADS is a foolproof automated system that entirely restricts human intervention, even no individual, including MD PPRA, could interfere in its operations. “Regular security audits are conducted, and access to records is made possible through the log system in case of complaints. This inbuilt security system and reduction of human interference is further promoting transparency and accountability, he observed.

He further explained that in the wake of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, procurement being a provincial subject, provinces can enact their own procurement bodies and regulation frameworks. Despite the fact, all provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are using PPRA’s e-PADS, while Balochistan will adopt the platform in the coming month.

He apprised that internet facilities have been improved in remote areas of the country, enabling suppliers’ accessibility to PPRA’s e-procurement system. If any issues arise, vendors can seek assistance from provincial and federal PPRA through its helplines, which operate from 8 AM to midnight, and can visit offices in person to resolve any complex situation, he added.